New construction project in Hazleton could bring 400 jobs to the area

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County could soon be on track to see hundreds of new jobs.

The opportunity comes as vacant land in the Hazleton area will soon be developed.

It doesn’t look like much now but if all goes as planned, this 98-acre tract of land will soon be home to a new business. It’s located on Route 309 and the southwest Hazleton Beltway.



“We had a contractor that came to a council meeting with us and promised stuff to us looking to our up big warehouse building and are prepared to break ground before years end… also put up in early part of next year,” said Tony Columbo, Hazleton City Council Vice President.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat says the developer is talking with several companies about locating on this property.



“As of right now there’s no specific tenant moving in, however they are scheduled to start developing the property in next several months,” he said.





Word of the project is welcome news for Pat Smith, who operates a restaurant in the Heights section of the city just several miles from the property.



“It would be absolutely great. It would be great for the city, it would be great for business, it would mean more people coming into eat. When we see more people they spend money so it’s a great thing,” said Pat Smith, owner of Pat’s on the Heights.

Mayor Cusat is optimistic that this project will mean great things for the city.

Eyewitness News has contacted the developer for comment on the project but no response has been received.