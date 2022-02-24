New congressional maps have elected, candidate officials fighting for districts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A shake-up for elected officials and candidates looking to run for office. The supreme court of Pennsylvania approved the new districting.

Fred Keller’s 12th congressional district has been removed. He’s announced he will be running in the 9th district against congressman Dan Meuser.

Meuser holds the seat to the 9th congressional district. Which in part will be replaced Fred Keller’s PA-12.

This map shows the final congressional redistricting in 2018. Completely different from the final 2022 map.

The 12th congressional district has been removed from our region currently held by congressman Fred Keller. The 15th, 13th and 9th districts are replacing it.

Congressman Meuser holds the 9th congressional district seat.

“The only county that was lost in the 9th unfortunately was Carbon. It’s very much the counties that I have been working for for the last three years,” stated Meuser.

Less than a month ago Governor Wolf vetoed the general assembly’s congressional redistricting.

Wednesday, the supreme court of Pennsylvania drew the line approving the districts.

“I don’t think any of us in our delegation, Republicans or Democrats perhaps were happy with the procedure and the process. I mean I think the legislature and the governor should be able to come together,” explained Meuser.

“What has changed is political boundaries that have been since the beginning of our republic. The census is supposed to be taken every ten years and the founders knew the boundaries would move,” stated Meuser.

We caught up with Fred Keller at Keystone College, touring campus talking about education, workforce development as the higher education act is up for reauthorization.

As congressional terms end this year we asked him what he plans to do.

“I am running for re-election in what is now pa-9. That district currently contains six counties that I previously had the privilege to represent,” stated Keller.

Keller is choosing to run against his political Republican friend, Meuser.

“I made the announcement where I am running for office I have been able to work with everybody and I am continuing to work on the priorities of the people of Central Pennsylvania and I will continue to do that,” explained Keller.

“He’s not looking to replace me because he doesn’t think I did a bad job or he could do a better. It’s unfortunate he’s perhaps doing it to keep a job,” idk?

The congressmen Keller and Meuser will battle it out in the primaries. Congressional candidates can start getting signatures to be on the May 17 ballot starting Friday.