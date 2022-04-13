TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new classroom was unveiled Wednesday to help students thrive in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The Makerspace at Lehigh Carbon Community College Tamaqua held its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening. It’s part of the ‘Shine After School Program.’

Makerspace aims to replace reading from a textbook with hands-on learning technology to make kids eager to learn.

“We really hope that one of these students walks in and the lightbulb goes off and maybe they get excited about education, or they want to become an engineer or a doctor or maybe they want to do HVAC or precision machining, but a room like this can spark the excitement in any child,” said Rachel Strucko, Director, SHINE Program.

The shine after-school program works with more than 600 kids.