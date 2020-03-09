New case of coronavirus reported in Monroe County

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A presumed positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Monroe County Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Dr. Rachel Levine, of the PA Department of Health announced at a press conference that one person has been hospitalized in Monroe County and a new case has surfaced in Montgomery County.

This brings the total number of cases in Pennsylvania to 10, including one in Wayne County. That person was self-quarantined at their home as of last Friday.

The identity of the person and the hospital in which they are staying are not being released at this time.

Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania are being classified as presumed positive until tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.