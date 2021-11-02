New CASA volunteers lending a helping held in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County has welcomed several new CASA volunteers to help with children going through the court system.

Six new volunteers were welcomed to work closely with abused and neglected children within the court system.

Each one is known as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, also known as a CASA.

“Of all things we do with CASA, it’s a lot of hard and heavy work and whenever we can bring in new volunteers into what I call the CASA family, it’s exciting because we know those volunteers are going to make an impact,” explained Corey Mowrey, CASA Board president, Susquehanna Valley.

Each CASA was introduced, then sworn in together by Family Court Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy.

Ashley Neary, one of the new CASAs says she’s always been passionate about helping children and wanted to do something hands-on.

“I want to meet kids that I click with and I want to hopefully find solutions to problems that are bigger than them… Just be a voice,” Neary said.

Michelle Bowersox, another new CASA, had her own experiences growing up and wants children to know there are people who are committed and care.

“As a child, I didn’t have the best childhood and so I want kids to see, even though you don’t have the best life, you can make good of your life and be successful,” Bowersox said.

These volunteers spend time with the children and work to understand how they’re feeling. This helps them advocate on the children’s behalf during court hearings.

Bowersox adds, it’s all about building relationships and says it does get better.

“I’ve been through things in my life that make me who I am so I want them to know that there are other people that are like them but they’ve grown up and they still come back to those roots.”