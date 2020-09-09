Healthbeat: New campaign takes aim at youth vaping

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Vaping is often referred to as an epidemic facing the nation’s young people. It is estimated nearly 5.5 million children use e-cigararettes, with 8,000 more starting every say.

Now, new youth vaping awareness campaign is targeting parents to help their children stop vaping or never start.

“Every parent that’s accompanied a patient of mine they’re coming in and they all have said the same thing to me: ‘I didn’t think it was going to happen to my kid’,” Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a Pulmonologist & Cessation Expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine told Eyewitness News.

The American Lung Association and the Ad Council teamed up for what’s called “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud”. The campaign is meant as a wake-up call to parents about vaping and breaks down the barriers to ongoing and effective conversations with their children.

“The youth are being targeted relentlessly to pick up a product that will make them addicted for their entire life,” Galiatsatos said.

Kids from middle school to high school easily get hooked on something they think is cool and not that harmful. Phillip Furhman, now 17, started vaping at the end of 8th grade and soon realized he had a problem.

“I could tell that I was losing stamina. I could tell that I ran out of breath a lot easier,” Fuhrman, who is now an anti-vaping advocate said.

Fuhrman kicked the vaping habit but young people who don’t are making themselves vulnerable to asthma, bronchitis and COVID-19 since the respiratory virus capitalizes on compromised lungs.

“One day they were just out and enjoying life and now they are battling for their life,” Galiatsatos explained.

Experts say that if ever there was a time for parents to get their head out of the cloud, it’s now.

“Parents just really need to be open and be able to talk with their kids about the problem instead of coming at, like, yelling at them or kind of talking at them because it’s really important to have an open discussion,” Fuhrman said.

Resources are available for parents to tackle the vaping topic with their children.

“And if we don’t tackle it now, we are unleashing a new generation of individuals addicted to nicotine and then what comes with that are health consequences,” Galiatsatos said.