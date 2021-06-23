New campaign aims to inspire dads to feel more confident as parents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Parenting isn’t always easy even in the best of circumstances. Acknowledging the efforts fathers put forth in the face of hardships can provide them reassurance to stay involved in their children’s lives.

As we return to more activities outside the home since the pandemic began, it’s important for dads everywhere to maintain the deep connections fostered with their daughters and sons during recent extended time together.

A new campaign called #Dadication aims to inspire dads everywhere to feel more confident and involved as parents. Durrell Lyons, one of the featured dads in the #Dadication campaign, speaks with Eyewitness News about the challenges and rewards of being an involved father.