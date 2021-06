TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bradford County swore in a new district attorney Tuesday.

This comes after the former district attorney, Chad Salsman, resigned and pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.

Albert C. Ondrey, Esquire was sworn in at the Bradford County Courthouse.

