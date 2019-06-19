New app designed to cure bad habits with shocking results

(WBRE/WYOU) – Looking to break a bad habit? This method may shock you.

The maker of the Pavlok Bracelet says its updated device trains the brain to avoid bad habits by associating guilty deeds with a negative reaction — a shock!

The bracelet sends a 350-volt jolt to the wearer every time a bad habit is indulged, from junk food to smoking and swearing. People wearing the bracelet can control the intensity of the zap using a smartphone app.

