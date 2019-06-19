New app designed to cure bad habits with shocking results

(WBRE/WYOU) – Looking to break a bad habit? This method may shock you.
The maker of the Pavlok Bracelet says its updated device trains the brain to avoid bad habits by associating guilty deeds with a negative reaction — a shock!
The bracelet sends a 350-volt jolt to the wearer every time a bad habit is indulged, from junk food to smoking and swearing. People wearing the bracelet can control the intensity of the zap using a smartphone app.
Trending Stories
- Feral cat problem brought to City Hall
- Overnight Fire at Bar & Restaurant in Wayne County
- ‘Pocono Springs’ Project Hits Roadblock
- Earthquake hit central Pennsylvania Wednesday night
- Luzerne County man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.