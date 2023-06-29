HONESDALE WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new fitness studio for women and children opens in Wayne County.

Gidi Fitness studio in Honesdale is a women’s only gym that also offers mommy and me classes and a wide variety of other resources.

Owner Nicole Molling was inspired to open the business after exercise helped her through her postpartum depression. Now she wants to help other women.

“Not only are we just a fitness studio but I also provide a lot of resources so that way if women need help without actually having to ask for help I have a little resource center,” says Nicole Molling, owner of Gidi Fitness Studio.

“It just means a lot that I can help other people and be like you’re not alone. there is help out there, it doesn’t have to be just medication and just because you’re going through this doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with you that it’s completely normal.” Molling added.

Molling also prides her business on being all-inclusive and looks forward to continuing to help women and moms.