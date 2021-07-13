New Albany residents clean up flood debris while preparing for more storms

NEW ALBANY, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More rain is in the forecast Tuesday night with severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches in place. The incoming rain is adding to the already saturated ground across the region.

Residents in New Albany tell Eyewitness News that they are preparing for another round of rain. Bracing for whatever comes their way.

“We’re trying to clean up as much as possible,” said Sevelon Tunnicliff, New Albany resident.

Tunnicliff spent part of the day in a storm drain along State Route 220 in shoveling out debris clogging the culvert.

“Playing in the water? We’re trying to clean it up. The water comes off the mountain so fast. I mean it’s like being in low ground up here.”

Margie Stoudt came to help a friend clean up around their home.

“A lot of trees, branches, trees stuck in the creek and then the water, you know. It has nowhere to go but up and over the banks into the people’s homes and to their basements,” Stoudt said.

She is worried any more rain will wash away all their hard work of getting debris away and items out of the home.

“I foresee it, you know, if we get it as bad as what they’re calling. Well it’s just going to be right back in there and we’re going to be doing the same thing.”

Many have seen first hand that it can take a village to clean up what mother nature has left behind.

“I was up to 2 in the morning fighting with my basement. I got that taken care of, so I figured I would help out the community,” said Tunnicliff.

Some residents tell us they still have not fully recovered from the 2018 flash flood that came through. Now, they’re having to deal with the latest round of severe weather.