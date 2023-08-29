SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District has a new acting superintendent.

During a school board meeting on Monday night, district business manager Patrick Laffey was voted to the position.

Laffey has been the business manager since 2018 and is working to lead the district out of millions in debt.

Current superintendent Melissa McTiernan was released from her contract two months earlier than expected accelerating her move to the Phoenixville School District.

In the meeting, it was said that Laffey will become acting superintendent on Friday and will serve in that role for up to one year or until the board hires a permanent superintendent.