New act passed in House of Representatives to improve postal service

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A new act was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives aiming to improve the postal service.

The ‘Postal Service Reform Act,’ touches on key points for funding of the post office.

In the act, all future postal service retirees would be integrated into Medicare, despite its current requirement of pre-funding 75 years of benefits for its employees in advance.

Congressman Matt Cartwright voted in favor of the act and he says the money it will save could be used towards hiring workers and additional resources.

“The people of Northeastern Pennsylvania depend on good postal service. It’s not just letters and postcards but, it’s bills, it’s checks coming in the mail, and it’s medicine coming in the mail,” explained Rep. Matt Cartwright, (D) 8th District.

The Postal Service Reform Act now has to be passed by the Senate and be signed by the President to go into effect.