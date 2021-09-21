New 14-acre community park unveiled in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County community unveiled a new 14-acre community park on Tuesday. The new park is named Ira Reynolds Riverfront Park.





Reynolds was 108 years old when he passed away. He was the oldest boy scout in the world. He stayed active with the organization.

The former location was an Erie Rail Yard that closed in the mid-70s. In 2017, clean up response ensued after investigations found widespread heavy metals contamination such as arsenic and lead after the rail yard closed.

The clean up began with funding from the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund. The park began development in 2019.

Cody Butler will have more from the park unveiling on later editions of Eyewitness News.