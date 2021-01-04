Netflix is adding these movies and shows in January

This image courtesy of Netflix shows a browsing interface set up for children.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The new year has arrived and, assuming you’ve spent as much time at home as most Americans, you’re probably searching around for a new show to binge.

Netflix is shipping out a lot of content to start off 2021, including TV shows, classic films, box office hits and Netflix originals.

Many are already ripping through episodes of Season 3 of the pandemic hit Cobra Kai, which debuted on Friday, but Oscar winners and sentimental favorites are also on the menu.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January, according to “What’s On Netflix” and TV Guide:

Already Released

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher – Season 1

Asphalt Burning

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cobra Kai – Season 3

Cool Hand Luke

Dream Home Makeover – Season 2

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Enter the Dragon

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

Headspace Guide to Meditation – Season 1

Into the Wild

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio – Season 1

Julie & Julia

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody – Season 1

London Heist

Monarca – Season 2

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai Special

Running Man – Season 1

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

The Creative Brain

The Departed

The Haunted Hathaways

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Unknown

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Coming Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 1

LA’s Finest – Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The History of Swear Words – Season 1

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death – Season 1

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

100% Halal

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5

Lupin – Season 1

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City – Season 1

Stuck Apart / Azizler

The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Al acecho / Furtive

Last Tango in Halifax

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Jan. 15

Bling Empire – Season 1

Carmen Sandiego – Season 4

Disenchantment – Part 3

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho

Henry Danger – Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 1

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

The Magicians – Season 5

WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent! – Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away – Season 2

Busted! – Season 3

Fate: The Winx Sage – Season 1

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go – Season 1

Jan. 27

50M2 – Season 1

Accomplice

Outlander – Season 4

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero / Bajocero

Finding ‘Ohana

The Dig

Jan. 31

Fatima

Unfortunately, the new year will also see several hit TV shows and movies leave Netflix. That’s thanks, in part, to the ongoing streaming wars between platforms. Many of the titles leaving Netflix will be heading to other streaming platforms.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in the first month of 2021.