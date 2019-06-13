Nescopeck Water Main Break Update

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The water main break impacting customers in Nescopeck is on a 12-inch main that runs under the Susquehanna River.

The break is located on the Nescopeck side of the river.

According to Susan Turcmanovich of Pennsylvania American Water, their operations and engineering teams worked closely with contractors and DEP to evaluate the break and determine the safest and most efficient way to complete repairs. Contractors are on site preparing the area for repairs.

Due to the location of the break, contractors are building a coffer dam and will be able to remove water, exposing the break. Once this is completed, repairs will begin. Until the area is exposed, Turcmanovich said PAW is unable to provide an estimate of when repairs will be completed.

The precautionary boil advisory remains in effect for all customers in Nescopeck until further notice.

