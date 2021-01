NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials in Nescopeck Borough say the police department has received several calls regarding a scam involving PPL Electric imposters.

The scam artist tells the caller that their electricity will be turned off in 30 minutes if a past due balance on their account is not paid. Officials say the caller ID shows PPL, but they say it is a scam.

If you receive this call, report it to the Nescopeck Police Department at 570-752-3799 or to PPL directly.