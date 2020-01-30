Live Now
Nescopeck Man Headed to Trial After 2019 Baby Death

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A District Judge ruled Thursday there is enough evidence to send 22-year-old Jeffrey Hutcheson from Nescopeck to trial in the death of his 11-week-old son.

Hutcheson was charged with Aggravated Assault and Child Endangerment in the death of the baby on September 28th of 2019.

According to police, the baby died at Berwick Hospital after being taken their by Hutcheson and his girlfriend.

They found the baby unresponsive .

He could face homicide charges pending lab results taken at the autopsy.

