Nescopeck man arrested following the death of an infant

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man is in jail on charges related to the death of his child.

Jeffery Hutcheson, 21, of Nescopeck was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the death of his 11-week-old child.

According to police, Hutcheson and the victim’s mother, Alanna Supon, drove their baby to Berwick Hospital on Saturday morning when Hutcheson noticed the child was unresponsive after he fell asleep with the baby on a couch.

A doctor at the hospital discovered the baby had broken ribs that reflected old and new injuries.

Police say Hutcheson admitted to squeezing the baby to the point of breaking the ribs.

Hutcheson is in Luzerne County jail. Criminal homicide charges may be pending.