NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As state police continue their investigation into a fire that killed 10 people in Nescopeck on Friday, August 5, crews have begun removing the debris from the fire.

Eyewitness News stood where 10 people lost their lives, neighbors saying that even though the debris is gone. It will stay in their minds for a long time to come.

Flames quickly engulfed the home at around 3:00 that morning. Three adults were able to escape the flames.





Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they saw what looked like a fire line coming from the front porch out to the street. All 10 victims were members of an extended family.

Eyewitness News spoke to a woman who lives across the street. The fire was so intense it melted the siding in her home.

“It’s just going to be weird. I knew her personally but and seeing everything going on right now it’s just different,” said Jamie, a neighbor.

State police are still investigating the cause of the fire.