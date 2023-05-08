BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Berwick Area School District Officials decided to close a beloved elementary school.

After a five to four vote, the District School Board has decided to shut the doors to Nescopeck Elementary School.

The nearly 200 students currently enrolled at the elementary school will finish out the school year.

But in the fall, former Nescopeck students will be merging with Salem Elementary.

Moments before the final decision, Nescopeck parents pleaded with the board to keep the school open.

“However, unless you are from Nescopeck, you might not fully understand the sense of community that we have for school. That’s why so many of us have been showing up asking the questions we do and voicing our concerns, is because we truly care for our children, the staff at Nescopeck Elementry, and our community as a whole,” said Nescopeck parent and former student Crystal Mickalowski.

Nescopeck Elementary School will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year.