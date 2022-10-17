PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in Downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is Northeastern Pennslyvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”

The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor.

Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all year round.

The roof opens up, the walls open up, so on a beautiful day you feel like you’re completely outside but during the colder months or when it rains…the roof closes, the roof closes, the walls close up and we have heating and air conditioning so we are able to utilize 12 months a year which is exciting,” said Owner John Friedman.

The bar offers a great view of the Susquehanna and is ADA-accessible so everyone can enjoy.

Occupancy is about 100 people, and it is reservation-only at this time.