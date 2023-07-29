DURYEA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the return of NEPA’s Day Downtown Fundraising Festival.

The festival has a little bit of something for everyone. With fifty-plus food and craft vendors and local businesses.

This festival is all organized by area high school students from more than three different counties.

One vendor has fresh locally grown produce and is doing what she calls a “pay as you can” where you take whatever you want and pay whatever you can afford to and if you can not pay you can still get the produce for free.

“The money that’s coming in we put the money right back into our local economy, our local agriculture, our local farmers we get that produce and we fight hunger for it so the money literally stays in our community it helps our local supply chain,” explained Clancy Harrison the founder of Dignity Movement.

Harrison says she does this because she wants food equity for everyone.