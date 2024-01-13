SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While people raced out to campaign events in Iowa. Saturday hundreds braced for the cold in one of NEPA’s favorite races.

Even in all the wet and cold conditions, more than a hundred people made their way to the finish line.

Runners and walkers, dressed in hats and gloves made their way through Scranton early Saturday morning in either a 5k run, a 10k run, or a two-mile walk in the annual “Shiver by the River.”

The races began at 10 a.m. and the first 300 pre-registered participants were guaranteed a t-shirt.

Awards were given out to the top male and female winners in both the 5 and 10k races as well as the top walker in the two-mile walk.

One Lackawanna County resident came out to support his wife who ran in the 5k.

“She didn’t want to do it if it was poruing rain, but i told her we would be watching tv later and she’ll say I wish I did it. She’s out their sunning so I’m glad to be here and support her,” says Ed Dzielak from Throop.

Donations collected through ‘Shiver by the River’ are donated to local families in need and local charities.