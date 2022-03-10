NEPA Science Olympiad Competition at Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 750 students from 27 schools are competing in the annual NEPA Science Olympiad competition.





It includes challenging events among the various science disciplines. Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus has hosted the Science Olympiad for over two decades, the longest for any college campus in the NEPA region. The event hasn’t happened for two years due to the pandemic.

Middle and high school students from all counties in the state of Pennsylvania are competing in over 46 competitions throughout the day.

Pa Live! Host Chris Bohinski was at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus with all the details.