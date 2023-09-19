KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several school districts across Luzerne County dismissed early Monday following a slew of threats that authorities later deemed not credible.

On Tuesday parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District are voicing their concerns about how they feel the district handled the situation.

Despite receiving similar threats as the other school districts Monday, Wyoming Valley West did not send students home for the day.

The Wyoming Valley West Superintendent released a statement regarding the situation:

“On Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the Wyoming Valley West School District became aware of an email threat, identical to those received by other area schools, health care, and the institution of higher learning. The multiple, concurrent threats on Friday also targeted Lehigh Valley Hospital and Lackawanna College. School threats impacting multiple districts across NEPA Fortunately, no Luzerne County School District, Hospital, or College was affected by the threat being carried out. Wyoming Valley West was among the last school districts in our area to receive this non-credible threat. We immediately contacted the Pennsylvania State Police, who earlier, at 9:19 am, had put out an email addressing the potential threat as “non-credible.” Working in conjunction with all law enforcement agencies/departments in the WVWSD, a joint decision was made that evacuating the entire district was not warranted based on the available information of what was considered a potential “swatting” event. “Swatting” entails generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses. If at any time the District had felt any credibility existed with this threat, we would have immediately evacuated our buildings. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is paramount. I encourage any parent/guardian who has any questions or concerns to call me at the Wyoming Valley West Central Office at (570) 288-6551. –David Tosh, WVWSD Superintendent

