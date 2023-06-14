LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County nonprofits are teaming up to feed families in need this summer with the help of local farmers.

Food insecurity is an issue many people face in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from or maybe they just have food stress,” said Clancy Harrison, the Founder of the Food Dignity Movement.

The Food Dignity Movement is a nonprofit in Luzerne County that supports local farmers and agriculture by giving their produce and goods to other local nonprofits to service their clients.

“What we wanna do is serve people right where they are, people in need, so they can continue to come back for their services,” said Harrison

This summer, Food Dignity has partnered with Mama Bird to help feed families in need.

“We have partnered with Food Dignity to essentially provide fresh produce to families we serve in the back mountain,” explained Melissa Obuch, Founder and Executive Director of Mama Bird.

Mama Bird is a nonprofit organization founded by Moms for Moms. The organization provides its clients with things like diapers and grocery assistance.

Obuch says there has been an increased need for these items since the pandemic.

“There’s been an incredible need for help with just everything from food to diapers,” Obuch continued.

Obuch adds that it’s been incredibly meaningful to help local families.

“You know we’ve become a medium for benevolence really,” Obuch explained.

Rowland’s Pennsylvania Produce is one of the farms involved in the distribution.

“We loved the opportunity that Clancy had for us to help some low-income families provide really good produce and healthy food,” said Amanda Banta, co-owner of Rowlands Pennsylvania Produce.

The program will run through October at Hillside Farms in Shavertown.