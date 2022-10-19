EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is on the receiving end of more than a million dollars in federal funds that can be used to hire additional police officers.

Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, and Pocono Township police departments are set to receive the money.

Congressman Matt Cartwright announced the federal grants at the Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters on Wednesday morning.

