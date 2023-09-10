WBRE/WYOU— From cars being completely submerged in water, basements filled with several feet of water, to baseball fields becoming a lake, NEPA has experienced some extreme flooding and dangerous weather this weekend.

The storms moving through Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties have left a significant make on our communities. We have gathered some photos and videos from the community that just don’t seem real.

This shocking video shows a car completely submerged as flash floods rushed over the vehicle.

In West Scranton, the area around Merrifield Avenue was drench in the aftermath of the flooding. These photos are from Sunday morning.

This video is from our team on Keyser Avenue, Scranton Saturday night.

This morning in Dallas, Luzerne County, Lake Street was closed due to the following debris on the roadway. The road has since reopened.

The Luzerne County Fair was also forced to shut down for a second time due to weather, this time saying everyone and their animals had the be evacuated. Fair officials told 28/22 News the flooding and damage caused were unprecedented.

The following images were taken in the aftermath of the flash floods in Clarks Summit.

If you have any photos or videos you’d like to see included in this article, message our Facebook page or email newsdesk@pahomepage.com.