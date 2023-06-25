WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A colorful statement was made in a loud and proud way in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Those making that statement? Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters.

A huge crowd filled Public Square as pride filled the air for the 17th annual NEPA Pridefest in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Organizers also held the second Annual Pridefest Parade.

At the center of it all, singing, dancing, and self-love.

Drag Persona Trixy Valentine, a resident of Berwick, has been helping with Rainbow Alliance for seven years. It’s also their second year hosting the entertainment events.

“No matter where you go, you will carry and should always carry that feeling of no matter what room you are in, or what space you are in, you will always be you,” said Valentine.

Jay Lotus, who is aspiring to become a well-known rap artist, sang during the festival in his first-ever live performance showcasing his very own music

“It was overwhelming for a second, but I am glad I am here, I do consider myself an ally, so I am also here to support, so it felt great honestly. For my first time, I felt very welcomed,” said Lotus.

The event hosted by NEPA Rainbow Alliance is centered on the LGBTQ+ community and its pillars of education, support, and advocacy.

The event which saw closed streets, dozens of vendors, and even the appearance of city officials made for the feeling of some extra love.

Jay, along with others, feels all the festivities made a strong statement.

“We need the support, there is so many of us nowadays who don’t get that so this is nice to have. People feel loved,” said Scranton resident Kaleon Riddick.

Several businesses like Bud Light, Target, and Kohls have withstood backlash recently for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Supporters of events like Pridefest say it’s more important than ever to make their voices heard.