NEPA Pizza Festival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There’s a new festival coming to Montage Mountain, it’s a celebration of local pizza.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead gets a slice of what’s ahead in Lackawanna County

Square or round, cut or slice, from the pizza capital of the world and beyond everyone has their favorite pizza that’s why Montage Mountain started NE-Pizza Festival happening this weekend

“Guests can come, they’ll get ten sample tickets included in their ticket. They can walk around and enjoy different pizzas from all of these different vendors,” explained Jeff Slivinski, Director of Marketing Montage Mountain

Pat Revello’s family has been making pizza for over 50 years. They say the secret is consistency.

“We use the same products as we have been for 53 years. It doesn’t matter if the price of cheese goes up or if the price of tomatoes goes up. You still have to stick with the same ingredients that you’ve been with for 53 years.”

Having over a dozen local pizza places come together for one event is good for business

“We are about meeting new people. And maybe that somebody that’s in from out of town that’s never had our pizza before. I’m anxious to try everyone else’s pizza. It should be a fun day,” Revello added.

Pizza lovers will help crown the best pizza place right here in NEPA.

“They’ll be able to vote for the best in NEPA. We’ll have to other categories for the best plain pizza and the best specialty pizza,” said Slivinski.

Revello says all the pizza places support one another, “We’re just here for the camaraderie. It’s not about the competition”.

More Information

The event runs from Noon until 6pm on Saturday, October 12th inside the lodge and rentals building at Montage Mountain. All ages. With good weather, the event will be indoor/outdoor. This event is held rain or shine.

–PIZZA SHOPS–

Franco’s

Annarella Pizza & Pasta

Ciccone’s Pizza

Arcaro’s The Next Generation

King’s Pizzeria

Slocum Hollow

Marzoni’s Brick Oven Pizza

G&M’s Snack Bar

Buona Pizza Lackawanna Ave

Revellos

Colarusso’s Minooka

Johnny V’s

Januzzi’s Pizza & Sub

–TICKETS–

General Admission with Food Tickets:

$29.00 Festival Entry with 10 Pizza Sampling Tickets (Early Bird)

$40.00 at the Door (If Available)

$10 Ages 7-17

Free Ages 6 & Under

