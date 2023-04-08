EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hundreds of kids packed into a local park to test their skills at Easter egg hunting.

The huge turnout in Edwardsville was to track down 20,000 easter eggs at John J. Hopkins Memorial Park.

Children ages one to 12 were split into age groups to allow a fair hunt and place them among their peers.

The event also featured games and activities for the family, as well as food and drinks, and even basket raffles.

NEPA Martial Mixed Arts hosted the event.

“Super exciting to keep growing, and just give the kids something to look forward to, and now when you see 5000,10,000, 20,000 eggs this is exciting for these kids,” said Kyle Reed the owner of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance congratulating and meeting the contestants today in Edwardsville.