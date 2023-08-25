PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier this month, Governor Shapiro visited Lackawanna County and signed a bill into law that expands the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

On Friday, legislators in Nepa came together to discuss how it will benefit older Pennsylvanians.

A crowd gathered at the Pittston Senior Center on Main Street where NEPA legislators hosted a press conference about the expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“We do have a very good population here, a very high population of senior citizens that are on fixed and limited incomes. So, it’s always been a talking point in the community, where people said ‘Hey, can we get some relief,’ said Representative Jim Haddock (d) 118 District

The expansion includes an increase of the maximin rebate from $650 to $1,000. It also raises the income-eligibility cap to $45,000, allowing more people to be eligible for the program.

“Anytime we can improve the lives of our constituents, that’s what makes us feel very, very good. There were a lot of smiles here today, and rightly so,” stated Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, (D) 121st district.

The income cap will be tied to increases in the cost of living in future years, so no seniors lose out just because their social security payments rise.

Vicki fajen, pittston

“I thought they were very, very informative with the different bills and their suggestions, and their offices, and it seems like they’re a group that we can go to for help,” added Vicki Fagen of Pittston.

Seniors we spoke with say that help is critical.

“A lot of people like myself live off social security, I get one check, no pension or anything, and that $650, my rent does include my utilities, but that $650 will also help toward my other bills,” Fagen continued.

It is estimated that 10,000 residents of Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties will benefit from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

To learn more, visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program’s website.