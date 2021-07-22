NEPA Inclusive donates $1,000 to inclusive playground at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre has received more financial help toward creating an inclusive playground.

Mayor George Brown joined officials and clients with NEPA Inclusive Thursday morning at Kirby Park. The non-profit service provider for people with disabilities announced it is donating $1,000 to the cause.

“You know as a parent of a child with a disability I can say that anytime that you can go to a playground and kids with disabilities have an opportunity to use equipment is a very important thing,” said Frank Bartoli, CEO and president of NEPA Inclusive.

Construction of the special needs playground is expected to begin next month and cost more than $400,000.

“We have people reaching out to us on a weekly basis saying what can I do to help get the park going,” Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown explained.

If you’d like to contribute to the construction of the park, you can make a donation to Luzerne Foundation on their website.