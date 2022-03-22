EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several counties in our area are on alert Tuesday for an enhanced threat of wildfires.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) urges Pennsylvanians to be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn states the greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November.

In Pennsylvania, 99% of all wildfires are caused by people. Conditions for a wildfire to occur are:

An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source — some way for the fire to start

DCNR says those starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no burnable items within 10 feet of the fire. It is recommended to have a rake or shovel along with water to properly suppress the embers of a fire.

“Our firefighters work hard to suppress blazes year-round and many of them are preventable if people take the proper steps to practice safe behaviors,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning, and to take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives and protect wildlife habitats.”

Advice from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry includes:

Clear the area around the fire prior to starting it;

Keep the fire small and never leave it unattended;

Before you strike a campfire match, first consider if it is too warm, dry or windy for a fire and if the surrounding area is free of leaves and other combustibles;

Make sure there is a ready source of water (bucket or hose) nearby and a rake to extinguish any embers that might escape; and

When you are done with the fire put it out with water until all ashes are cold to the touch.

For more information officials recommend checking the DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.