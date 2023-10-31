HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With trick-or-treaters gearing up to hit the streets in search of candy, a newly released study suggests that our area’s got a sweet tooth that stretches well past Halloween.

Many of you at home have your favorite local candy spot and this idea reigns true in some national data. A new study ranks NEPA high on the list of our nation’s ‘Candy Capitals.’ 28/22 News Reporter Amelia Sack spoke with one local shop that has been tasting that sweet success for years.

It was a busy day for Michael Mootz Candies in Hanover Township.

The classic family-owned confectionary has been serving up sweets since the early 1900s. The business originated in Pottsville, Schuylkill County.

“My great grandmother had started it, my grandfather and his sisters took over in Pottsville, and then my dad decided to move from Pottsville to wilkes-barre and he started his own branch: Michael Mootz Candies,” said Jason Mootz, President and Owner of Mootz Candies.

Since then, the store has been serving everything from chocolate-covered pretzels to pops.

Jason and his wife Meagan took over as owners in 2018.

He says he’s grateful to be able to keep his family’s tasty tradition going.

“I’m fourth generation so we just wanna keep it going as long as we can, maintain that really high quality and customer service and if we do that, then we can make our parents proud and just keep that legacy going,” Jason explained.

It looks like Jason won’t have a problem with keeping business booming. A new study suggests that candy isn’t just a staple in our area on Halloween.

The study comes from the travel website Upgraded Points. It ranks the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton area as the country’s fourth-largest candy capital.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, the study finds that our area accounts for a large number of local candy jobs and businesses.

Jason says this checks out. For as long as he can remember, our area has had a rich tradition of local candy-makers.

“This is the best place to have a candy business. We have an amazing community here where people really like to support local businesses,” Jason explained.

He says that won’t go away, any time soon.

“We’ve got a sweet tooth in this area and that really lends itself to working in a candy store and selling candy because how could you not have a smile on your face when you’re selling chocolate,” Jason said.

In case you need to do some last-minute candy shopping, Michael Mootz Candies is open until 6:00 p.m. on Halloween night.