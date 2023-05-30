SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In just a few days, the largest philanthropy event of the year will make its way back to our region and raise money for hundreds of organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Fourth Annual NEPA Gives Day will kick off on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and run until Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The day is all about raising money for local non-profits and people will have 24 straight hours to donate.

The largest giving day of the year has returned to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“So NEPA Gives is all about donating to the community, it’s all about giving back to the community,” said Brittany Pagnotti, Donor Relations and Communications Manager with the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

NEPA Gives runs for 24 hours straight streaming online, raising money for 250 local non-profits.

“Here in Scranton and all around the NEPA region on Thursday and Friday. This is gonna be a really great opportunity for people to celebrate and really give back to these organizations,” said The Giving Day Guy, Chris Strub.

“This is a way to bring the whole community together all to learn about philanthropy and to learn about what it means to give back to the community,” said Pagnotti.

Your dollar goes further during NEPA Gives by making a donation online, your contribution could go far.

“They’re all eligible for additional matching funds, bonuses, prizes, all donated by the community,” Pagnotti explained.

The giving does not stop in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The day-long event happens all over the country, giving back to thousands of non-profits.

Chris Strub is known as the Giving Day Guy, hitting events all over the country and making his way to NEPA Gives for the first time.

“I get to travel all around the United States and work with 24-hour fundraising giving days like NEPA Gives. It’s really, really exciting to be here in the Northeastern Pennsylvania region,” Strub stated.

The work that Strub and all of the organizers do helps bring awareness to all that non-profits do.

“Here in Scranton, and all around the NEPA area, and really in every community around the country, so many of the services that we rely upon day to day are run by so many of these non-profits,” Strub continues.

NEPA Gives will host a kick-off party on Thursday night at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre and a closing celebration Friday night at the Hilton in Scranton.