NEPA fund to support artists in need of financial aid

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The NEPA Emergency Artists Support Fund has raised more than $4,000 for a fund to help artists who need some financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund was spearheaded by Conor O’Brien, executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.

O’Brien says, “Story telling and the arts is what unifies us as the human race. It’s how we document our history, it’s how we process trauma.”

To Conor O’Brien, and many others, the arts are an essential part of life. But regulations of social interaction have closed many doors and events—a lifeline for those who practice the arts. That’s why he started the Northeastern Pennsylvania Emergency Artists Support Fund—to help artists struggling during this difficult time.

Artists aren’t just those who paint or draw. O’Brien tells us “So that extends as far as digital artists, writers, professional performers, tattoo artists… We’ve had, you know florists, a hair dresser, anyone who works in a creative arts industry.”

So far, he says the fund has raised more than four thousand dollars and helped more than thirty people. O’Brien says over 100 people have donated money so far. Recipients have to apply to for the fund and to qualify you have to work in the creative arts industry.

O’Brien told us “Even if you’re getting some source of income, and your income has been drastically hit in any degree, anyone’s needs are different. You are still eligible to apply.”

O’Brien says his team has gotten money from the fund to anyone who has applied, but still needs help to raise more. He says even if they can’t get the money to recipients immediately, they should still apply.

“The more information we have and the more we see the need in our community, we can take that information and go to larger sources,” O’Brien says.

Artists have to apply to the fund, and can receive at least $150.

You can apply to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Emergency Artists Support Fund here.