SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A protest group in northeastern Pennsylvania took to the streets for a seventh straight week to oppose the war in the Middle East.

Four local organizations teamed up Sunday to rally outside the Scranton Ammunition Plant General Dynamics Ordnance. They called for an end to military shipments to Israeli occupation forces.

NEPA for Palestine organized the rally and is urging lawmakers to push for permanent peace in Palestine.

“Peace justice and that’s the only way we’re gonna get peace in Palestine in Israel or anywhere is with justice, and its time United States stopped paying for war and death and started figuring out ways to get peace and justice with our tax money,” said Veterans for Peace National Director Mike Ferner.

NEPA for Palestine says it does not plan on stopping its rallies until a permanent ceasefire is reached in the Middle East.