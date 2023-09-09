EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Flash flooding as strong storms swept through northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Luzerne County Fair informed 28/22 News that fresh flooding this evening not only caused the fair to close early but also forced the fair to cancel the last day on Sunday.

A viewer sent us this video which he recorded while in a car along Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township.

You can see what looks like a fast-moving river roll onto the road and at one point over a parked car.

It’s easily a foot or more of water and obviously extremely dangerous for anyone in its path.

Emergency responders overtook stopped traffic in the Clarks Summit area along Interstate 81.

The heavy downpours shut down I-81 northbound at Exit 194.

Our crew on the scene spotted a tow truck and several cars with their blinkers on along the side of the road.

Lackawanna County appears to be the hardest hit area of northeastern Pennsylvania.

In Scranton, traffic struggled to negotiate Keyser Avenue safely from the area near the Keyser Oak Shopping Center to Jackson Street.

The hazardous conditions became too much with multiple spots flooded out.

Flooding was also a major factor in the Back Mountain.

The flooding hit every building and the fair barns at the Luzerne County Fair.

Fair officials say all of the animals were safely evacuated, and fairgoers were shuttled back to their cars.

Fair officials call the flooding and damage unprecedented and say the difficult decision to close was based on the safety of fairgoers and vendors.