JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tradition returned this past weekend as the Northeastern Pennsylvania Cancer Telethon is broadcasting live.

The telethon is coming to everyone live from Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, and other locations in Pottsville, Stroudsburg and Dickson City.

The two-day event was modified during COVID-19, but is back in full force this year. The event features live entertainment and stories of hope and survival — all while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

On Saturday, the group raised over $50,000. Sunday evening, four people whose lives have been touched by cancer receive the telethon’s courage award and share their stories.

The event runs through midnight Sunday.