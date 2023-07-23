WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton area native considered one of the best career coaches in the United States is sharing her expertise in her new book.

Maggie Mistal stopped Sunday at Barnes and Noble near Wilkes-Barre to sign copies of her new book, Are You Ready To Love Your Job?. She credits inspiration from her mother who loved working in the medical field.

Having set out on her own path, Mistal says career satisfaction is revealed in her book’s subtitle: “Make a great living through soul search, research, and job search”.

“Even if they are having a lot of setbacks, which many people are right now, that it’s a blessing in disguise because oftentimes when you have a layoff or a company closes, or changes, new opportunities are actually there for you. It’s like new one door closes another opens so I hope this book helps them look at the open door,” said Maggie Mistal, Author of Are You Ready To Love Your Job?.

Mistal emphasizes that making a living doesn’t have to be a chore and that making a change is possible.