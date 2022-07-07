WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news has come to West Scranton in the form of a $300,000 grant.

The money was awarded to NeighborWorks of NEPA from the regional foundation. The funding will be used for the West Scranton Revitalization Plan.











It will go towards parks and infrastructure enhancements, small business support, improving blighted lots, and making a friendly gateway into the community.

“Today NeighborWorks and its’ community partners have begun to work the plan, implementing blight removal, cleaning gateways to welcome to new residents and visitors alike. Giving residents more healthy outdoor recreation options, increasing homeownership opportunities, repairing existing homes, and helping seniors remain in their homes with dignity,” said Kevin Dow, Executive Director of the Regional Foundation.

Organizers say the plan in total will take about 10 years to complete.