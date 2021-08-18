Neighborworks NEPA offers rental of lawncare equipment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY ( WBRE/WYOU) — With a new free service, Scranton communities can keep their properties looking beautiful.

NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania has put together a “Mobile Tool Kit”, a trailer filled with various outdoor equipment and tools that neighborhood groups can use to clean up and beautify parts of the city that may need it.

“People will say to themselves, you know, who can bring shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, power tools, you know, they try to put the effort together the best that they can. This resource lets them do that with the tools that they need to get the job done,” said Community Development Specialist NeighborWorks NEPA Gerard Hetman.

Lawnmowers, rakes, shovels, weed whackers, wheelbarrows, even a tent, and some chairs, among many other tools are all available for groups to use in various cleanup projects they wish to do.

The “Mobile Tool Kit” is free to use for community groups, all they ask is you fill out some paperwork and pay a refundable security deposit to cover any potential damage and they will drop off the trailer right to your neighborhood project! You can find more information on renting the equipment on the Neighborworks NEPA website.