NeighborWorks Lending a Helping Hand in the Community

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Senior Citizens in the Scranton area are getting some home improvements. More than 400 volunteers from youth church groups across the country are painting hand rails and preparing rooms for new paint. This week is the NeighborWorks annual home repair event.

Volunteers will do porch repairs, build handicap ramps, minor home repairs and more at 60 homes in the Scranton area.

This is the organization’s ninth year helping homeowner’s stay in their home with a little helping hand.

“I think it is wonderful. They are really doing a good job, and they are great,“ said Betty Via.

“We’re just trying to help them out because they are having a little bit of difficulty with finding other people to so we stopped by,“ added Nathan Gibson, Volunteer, Sacred Heart Church

“It’s a really fun experience we bring a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy. They love doing it and it’s really enjoyable for us and our staff to be able to be part of it as well,“ said Todd Pousley, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania

NeighborWorks of N-E-P-A received $ 20,000 in donations to make this week possible for senior homeowners.

