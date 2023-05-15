SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time to paint the town once again as NeighborWorks of Northeastern Pennsylvania along with multiple businesses will host their quarterly “Paint The Town” program.

Paint The Town provides volunteers the opportunity to assist older adults in northeastern Pennsylvania to be able to continue residing in their homes and communities safely.

Throughout Lackawanna County, seven households will be provided with small home repair services, exterior painting, and yard maintenance from volunteers from Monday, May 15 through Saturday, May 20.

His overall reaction was like, ‘Wow I’m really surprised that we have actual guys that wanted to do this and participate in this event and so many guys have a smile on their face,’ and I said, ‘I think that more people, especially younger guys like me should have that smile on their face when doing something like this.’ It’s a big deal for the community,” explained Aaron Evans Inventory Clerk for UGL and volunteer.

NeighborWorks is a nonprofit organization that has worked for more than 40 years to increase the financial stability of families and individuals by providing services that create and preserve responsible homeownership and affordable housing.