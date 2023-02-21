SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — NeighborWorks in Northeastern PA announced multiple grant awards at fidelity bank in west Scranton Tuesday.

Fidelity Bank and Gerrity’s Supermarkets have each committed to making an annual financial contribution over the next six years. It’s part of the Neighborhood Partnership Program.

This funding will allow NeighborWorks to continue with improvements to West Scranton.

This year, it will be used for vacant lot cleanups and demolitions.

“Hopefully residents realize these are 2 businesses that are local businesses and are deeply connected to the community. They’re invested into making the community better for them,” said Todd Pousley, the Community Development Manager at NeighborWorks.

With grants from the Keystone Communities Program included, the total funds add up to $850,000.