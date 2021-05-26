Neighbors speak out after toddler tased during police confrontation with Schuylkill Haven man

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill Haven man is behind bars after police say he fought with them in a home, they say he used his 18-month-old child as a human shield causing the baby to get tased.

“A child can get killed with a taser. If it can bring a 200 pound man down, what’s it going to do to a little baby?” said neighbor, Paul Robinson.

Police say 35-year-old Joshua King broke into his parents’ apartment, grabbed his son and refused to come out.

As he fought with police, officers tased King several times while he was using his son as “a human shield.”

“Unfortunately, two taser probes that came in contact with the child through this struggle with police officers and the defendant,” said Chief Jeff Walcott, Schuylkill Haven Police Department.

“He hugs him, he carries him. It just shocked me… That part did, yes,” another neighbor exclaimed.

One of his neighbors did not wish to go on camera, but says she chats with King often.

“I start seeing him bringing his little boy out and going up the cemetery hill. I’d see him every now and then and he stops here and we talk.”

She usually walks near the house daily, but on this day she didn’t.

“I usually walk down there in the morning. I was afraid to walk over there this morning because I wasn’t sure they took him in. They say he’s been a bad guy.”

King faces a plethera of charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and burglary. He is currently locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison on a $50,000 bail. As for the baby, he was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be doing fine.

Eyewitness News requested the body camera footage from the altercation but was denied because it is being used as material evidence for prosecution.