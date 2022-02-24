Neighbors rescue four from burning home in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that took place Wednesday evening in Scranton has displaced several residents, killed one man and multiple pets.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Before firefighters arrived, neighbors helped rescue four residents from a second-floor balcony. Firefighters also confirm that multiple pets died in the fire. The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.







The Lackawanna County Coroner has confirmed that a 70-year-old man who lived in the building had suffered cardiac arrest and later died in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.