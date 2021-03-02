Neighbors react to shots fired in Clinton County community

RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Residents in part of Clinton County woke up to gunfire Tuesday morning which prompted a “shelter in place” order by police. A gunman opened fire from his apartment and from the street.

Neighbors in the vicinity of Renovo told us they could not believe what was happening, leaving them with questions as to the motive behind it all.

A surveillance camera captured the sounds of gunfire 50 yards away from the shooter’s front door.

“He was aiming this way. Several vehicles out front were struck with bullets,” eyewitness Shannon Bruno said.

Bruno recounted looking outside her kitchen window Tuesday morning as bullets from a pistol were flying, striking a windshield and going through a neighbor’s kitchen wall.

“Six to eight shots before the door closed and then I could hear more shots out back behind the building and then it just stopped,” she said.

“Police we passed… I don’t know how many police, and I said in Renovo? There must be an accident. My husband said ‘Well, I don’t know.’ And then we passed about 20 of them and knew it was more than an accident,” said Lana Saltsman.

State police arrived on scene just before 8 a.m., later taking a man into custody.

“Tremendously, overwhelmingly happy. I mean my daughter’s apartment is right there and he was aiming the gun right at our building. I mean, my daughter could’ve been shot and killed, or I could’ve been, or my workers could’ve been,” said Bruno.

No one was injured. Troopers gathered evidence from the suspect’s Clinton County Housing Authority apartment and interviewed witnesses in the hopes of finding a motive.

“They’re getting our camera footage, yes. And hopefully there is enough there to, you know, help this man get help, the help that he needs, because obviously he needs help,” said Bruno.

State troopers spent more than six hours on-scene today. They cleared the scene on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m.